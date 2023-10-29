Historian David Starkey Wishes Amal Clooney Would “Shut Up”

Historian David Starkey has reportedly slammed Amal Clooney during a debate about Prime Minister David Cameron’s plans to scrap the European Human Rights Act.the historian accused Amal of promoting human rights “beyond the purpose proposed by Winston Churchill after the Second World War.”The article quotes Dr. Starkey as saying that we are living in a society where people are too concerned about their human rights and do not think enough about their duties.

He apparently went on to say that the balance will only be restored if “the Amal Clooneys and Shami Chakrabartis would shut up”.News & GossipKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU’s high performance directorFormer Ulster and Ireland outhalf currently in a high profile role in English cricket Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos to give tell-all interview about David Beckham on TV tomorrowRebecca Loos is set to appear on Good Morning Britain tomorrow with a tell-all interview following the David Beckham documentary as she opens up on what she felt was left out Read more ⮕

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour are reportedly living ‘separate lives’New reports claim Lily Allen and David Harbour are living 'separate lives'. Insiders claim the pair are having marriage issues Read more ⮕

Corrie’s David to face fresh heartbreak after Shona wakes from her comaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

David Attenborough narrating this Irish nightclub is brilliantThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

David Hasselhoff Has Changed His Name And Things Will Never Be The Same AgainThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕