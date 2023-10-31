Hines secures €80m loan for Central Plaza redevelopment

The Dame Street site, formerly home to the Central Bank of Ireland, is being redeveloped as a joint venture between Hines and Peterson Group, the Hong Kong based real estate investment company, after the two firms bought it in 2017.

