Hines and Peterson Group secure €80m refinancing deal for Central Plaza

Designed by the late, well-known architect Sam Stephenson, and built originally in 1978, today Central Plaza comprises some100,000sq ft of grade A office accommodation with flexible floorplates along with 65,000 sq ft of food and beverage and retail space. The scheme, which is distributed across five buildings, is home to 13 tenants at present, including WeWork, AmTrust International Underwriters and Krispy Kreme.

Commenting on his company’s decision to refinance the scheme, Andreas Dimitriou of Cheyne Capital Real Estate said: “We are pleased to be aiding the completion and stabilisation of this landmark property in such a highly sought-after location in central Dublin.

“Some of the key reasons for making this loan are the strong sponsorship that so far has managed to execute a complicated extensive refurbishment, and the asset’s high quality and strong target ESG credentials, including BREEAM ‘Excellent’, LEED Gold and a Net Zero Carbon status.”

WeWork, one of Dublin’s biggest office tenants, plans to file for bankruptcy, according to US reportsPeter Lynn, managing director of Hines, added: “Following the successful completion of construction and the substantial lease-up and stabilisation of our Central Plaza portfolio, and in line with our business plan, Hines and Peterson Group will replace the existing construction loan facility with a longer-term investment loan.

“We are happy to partner with Cheyne Capital in this regard as we move to the next phase of the ownership’s investment in this asset.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Hines secures €80m loan for Central Plaza redevelopmentCheyne Capital loan will refinance an existing loan facility and support fit out works at the Dame Street site

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Woman tried for throwing acid at restaurant staff to remain in care of Central Mental HospitalKatarzyna Wsiubiak (34) found not guilty of assaults by reason of insanity earlier this month

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: What is Hezbollah, the group backing Hamas?The violence on the frontier between Israel and Lebanon is the deadliest escalation since Hezbollah and the Israeli military fought a major war in 2006.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: McKillen Jnr to sell majority hotels stake to UK property group and ElliotBusinessman and Matt Ryan to retain minority stake in Dean Hotel Group

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Shein buys Missguided brand from Mike Ashley’s Fraser GroupDeal marks Chinese fast fashion giant’s first UK acquisition

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Celtic ban Green Brigade supporters group from attending home matchesCeltic have banned the Green Brigade supporters group from attending home games due to 'unacceptable behaviours' including showing solidarity for Palestine.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕