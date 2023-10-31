Highly rated Irish teenager signs professional deal with Liverpool

The 17-year-old joined the Reds from his hometown team Derry City last year and has been capped by Ireland up to U18 level. The promising winger scored 11 goals in his first season with Liverpool U18s — including three in the Uefa Youth League — before an injury curtailed his campaign prematurely.
His second season at the Anfield club has been similarly impressive — he scored during his U21s debut last August away to Derby County and hit a hat-trick in the U18 side’s clash with Sunderland earlier this month.
Advertisement Kone-Doherty’s fine form has not gone unnoticed — in recent times, he has been called up to train with Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.
Ireland Headlines
