Highly rated Irish teenager signs professional deal with Liverpool

The 17-year-old joined the Reds from his hometown team Derry City last year and has been capped by Ireland up to U18 level. The promising winger scored 11 goals in his first season with Liverpool U18s — including three in the Uefa Youth League — before an injury curtailed his campaign prematurely.

His second season at the Anfield club has been similarly impressive — he scored during his U21s debut last August away to Derby County and hit a hat-trick in the U18 side’s clash with Sunderland earlier this month.

Advertisement Kone-Doherty’s fine form has not gone unnoticed — in recent times, he has been called up to train with Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Derry teen Trent Kone-Doherty signs professional contract with LiverpoolKone-Doherty joined from Derry City last year and has now signed a professional contract.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMESBIZ: New therapy ‘highly effective’ in patients with ovarian cancer, says BioNTechGerman pharmaceutical company shot to fame as first company to produce a next-generation mRNA vaccine to treat Covid-19

Source: IrishTimesBiz | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Markets Update: Ires leads Irish stocks higher as Eurozone inflation fallsInflation across Europe fell to a two-year low in October

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Irish businesses unprepared for white collar crime6 in 10 business leaders feel legislation for corporate crime is not sufficient, new data shows

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 lossPharmaceutical giant Pfizer has remained tight-lipped about how a $3.5 billion global cost-cutting plan might impact its operations in Ireland as it published its third quarter results.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Soldier F hearing told 101 ‘relevant’ Bloody Sunday statements in possession of Irish GovernmentLawyer also tells court British Cabinet Office has hard drive containing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of potentially relevant files

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕