Highest volume of water in nine years at Iguaçu Falls

The Iguaçu Falls consists of 275 distinct waterfalls and they were recently designated as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Despite the heavy volume of water, the park remained partially open on the Brazilian side but had to close on the Argentinian side.

The previous highest flow rate at the falls was recorded in 2014 when 45million litres of water per second cascaded down.

