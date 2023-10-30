‘High School Musical’ Star Gets Engaged at Disney World

magazine, he got down on one knee in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday night.

romantic enough, he apparently placed the ring inside a glass slipper and organised a fireworks display. Speaking about it, Corbin gushed: “I’m very excited to begin this next chapter of my life with the woman who stole my heart.”News & GossipKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: Ahead OF The GAA Final We Give Coloured Denim A Style YayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: Stylish Leopard Print Winter CoatsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Terry Crews says he was sexually assaulted by a ‘high-level Hollywood exec’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: A Few Of Our Favourite PiecesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The ultimate high: top picks for skiing this winterWith many Irish skiers returning to the Alps for the first time since Covid, tour operators are reporting strong demand for the coming season and already offering the option to book for 2024/25. Read more ⮕