High Rates of Drug-Related Deaths in Northern Ireland

Ambulance personnel in the North are called to about 2,000 overdoses per quarter as Stormont stalemate leaves region without ministers to make decisions. The grim reality – as outlined in a report published last week by Queen’s University Belfast – is that Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe, more than five times the EU average; the number of deaths due to the misuse of illicit drugs has almost trebled in 10 years.

Tommy Canning, head of treatment at Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry, says over the past 10 years, the rate of people dying from both alcohol and drug use has been constantly increasing





