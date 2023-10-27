High Court urges Dairymaster family members to resolve row over €10 million payment

The judge ruled that unless the family can resolve the matter, he would in the coming weeks approve an application by Dr Harty for judgment for €10 million against the family firm.The High Court has urged members of the family behind a major manufacturing business to resolve a row over an outstanding buyout payment of €10 million to a former chief executive and son of the founder.

Ned Harty established Dairymaster in 1968. The judge described the business as having achieved global acclaim and customers, employing 300 staff, with subsidiaries worldwide and supported by its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Causeway.Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictions

Ned, supported by his son John, who is now CEO, and by Ned’s sister Mary Harty, who is the company’s financial controller, brought High Court proceedings against Ed to set aside a 2018 restructuring arrangement that had given Ed majority control of the company. headtopics.com

The settlement also included provisions that the company would endeavour to ensure it had the funds to make the payments to Ed. It further included mutual non-disparagement and confidentiality obligations and non-compete and non-interference obligations by Ed.

In 2022, a restructuring of the business took place. This arose because the company was facing a new obligation to file its accounts which had been private. It also meant his contractual protections were eroded because Edmond P Harty unlimited company no longer had a central and controlling position in the corporate structure headtopics.com

The company argued it was not a sale in the commercial sense and was not a sale for the purpose of triggering the payment clause.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Skincare fans love €10 product that makes acne scars 'disappear completely'Skincare fans are going wild for a wand containing a strong serum that can fade stubborn acne scars from a brand called Glow Hub - and it's very budget friendly Read more ⮕

This tiny €10 device gets rid of metals, bacteria and chlorineBe sure water is safe, clean and tasting great with this novel device from AquaNu. We love ours! Read more ⮕

‘Retired’ master of High Court urges Central Bank to protect borrowers in home repossession casesEdmund Honohan accused some credit servicing firms of ‘falsely’ representing themselves as owner of home loans to secure repossession orders from courts Read more ⮕

HealthBeacon plans to file for examinership at High CourtIrish company is believed to have lined up a US investor to fund it through the examinership process Read more ⮕

Woman sues Pornhub claiming recordings of her being sexually abused appeared on siteDublin-based owner of website denies all allegations in High Court case Read more ⮕

This €10 Penneys dress comes in two different colours and… yep, I need oneI need one of these dresses ASAP because I currently feel like I've gone through all of my summer clothes in the space of one week. Read more ⮕