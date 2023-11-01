High Court to hear flight attendant’s case over alleged Dolores O’Riordan air rage incident

He said it involved alleged physical injury as well as allegations of psychological trauma and alleged intrusion into her personal life from press coverage surrounding the incident. Nearly six months later, on January 15th, 2018, Ms O’Riordan was found dead in a hotel room in London. An inquest later concluded that she drowned in a bath while intoxicated with alcohol.

Ms Coyne claims damages for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment and for breach of her right to privacy and right to earn a living. The defendants deny the claims.On Wednesday, during the call over of the jury list, Thomas Wallace-O’Donnell BL, for the defendants, applied for the case be remitted to Limerick Circuit Court for hearing.

Alan Browne BL, for Ms Coyne, opposed the application. He said his client suffered a stamp or crush injury to her right foot from the heel of a platform-type boot. Her skin was broken and she was unable to weight bear immediately after the incident when she was taken to hospital. She was out of work for seven months and made several visits to her GP and physiotherapist, he said.

