High Court to consider challenge to refusal of planning permission for LNG terminal

The High Court has agreed to consider a developer’s challenge to a refusal of planning permission for a €650 million liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Shannon estuary near Ballylongford, Co Kerry. Last September, An Bord Pleanála rejected an application by Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of US multinational New Fortress Energy, seeking to build a power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and other associated works.

Shannon LNG proposed that LNG would be shipped to Ireland and “re-gasified” on the site before being put in the national gas grid. The majority 8:2 decision was based on a 2021 Government policy on the importation of fracked gas. The board decided it would be inappropriate to permit or proceed with the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland pending the review of energy supply

