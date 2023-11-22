High Court dismisses challenge to housing development in Trim

The High Court has dismissed an environmental group’s challenge to permission granted three years ago for the development of 320 homes in Trim, Co Meath. The rejection of the case comes after the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) last June addressed questions of European law referred by the High Court in October 2021. The High Court’s Mr Justice Richard Humphreys had already dismissed all of Eco Advocacy’s domestic grounds of challenge. On Wednesday he rejected the residuary matters.

Noting the developer, Keegan Land Holdings, “wasn’t particularly happy” about the making of a reference to Europe, the judge said this is a “right enjoyed by every court or tribunal in the European Union”





IrishTimesBiz »

