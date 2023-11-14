High Court appoints interim examiner to restaurants in Limerick and Cork

The High Court has appointed an interim examiner to several related companies that operate a number of restaurants in Limerick and Cork with more than 200 employees. The application for the protection of the courts was made in relation to firms behind the award-winning Cornstore Restaurants in Cork and Limerick. The applicants also operate the Coqbull restaurants, which are based in Limerick, Castletroy and Cork.

The application to appoint an examiner was made after the group’s main creditors (Swedish-based Proventus Capital Partners III KB fund) appointed receivers over certain assets of businesses after its demand for payment of approximately €26.74 million of the related companies debts was not mad

