Heroic Dad Rushes to Help Stranger with Gruesome Injury on British Airways Flight

A heroic dad with little medical experience rushed to help a stranger on a British Airways flight after a gruesome injury saw her foot left 'hanging on by her skin'. Hemal Patel and two other passengers sprang into action mid-air after the woman, believed to be a mum in her 50s, sustained a severe fracture above her left ankle. It is unclear how she suffered the wound but it left her 'a bone sticking out of a leg' and her ankle twisted at 'a peculiar angle'.

Cabin crew asked any passengers with medical training to come forward and, though he never served in any conflict, Hemal, 41, believed his combat training from his time at The Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) 20 years ago would help. READ MORE: Flight forced to return to Shannon after incident involving 'unruly passenger' on board He assisted as a dermatologist and a retired professor, who used to do serious infectious infectious diseases, also travelling to the UK led a precise procedure to stabilise the woman's le

