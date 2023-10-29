Here’s your first look at the POCO by Pippa pop-up in Cork

With a string of previous successful pop-ups around Ireland, including Dundrum Town Centre, Pippa is thrilled to be bringing her pop-up shop to Cork.

Pippa has created a bespoke pop-up with different styles of denim on offer. Throughout the store, POCO by Pippa style advisors will be on hand to help customers choose the right denim and fit that suits them.

Pippa herself will be hosting style clinics throughout the month in Mahon Point. Guests can relax in the chill out area while they take a break from shopping at the busy centre.“I’m really excited to open a POCO by Pippa pop-up in Mahon Point Shopping Centre. headtopics.com

POCO is available in sizes 6 to 16 on www.pocobypippa.com and the pop-up will open to the public on 4th August at Mahon Point Shopping Centre for four weeks.

