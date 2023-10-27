“Here’s Your F**king Breast Cancer Awareness” – Woman Shares Photos To Highlight After-Effects of Disease

She appeared to be hitting out at ‘No Bra Day’ which aims to encourage women to check for symptoms of breast cancer and celebrate their boobs by ditching their bras or alternatively wearing something purple.Alongside the images, Jenn wrote: “Here’s your f**king breast cancer awareness

“This was during my 35 day radiation treatment back in 2013. Breast cancer isn’t sexy. It’s not about saving the boobies. It’s not about no bra day, which is really just an excuse for women to post sexy pics of their nipples pressing through their clothes. It’s scars, nausea, pain, bald heads, burnt skin, and broken hearts.“Does it make you uncomfortable? It should.”

If you want more information on what to look out for or the support services that are available to those affected by breast cancer, click

