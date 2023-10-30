Here’s why you woke up with that hangover feeling when you weren’t drinking

A hangover is painful enough to endure after a night of one gin and tonic too many, but how can your body be misbehaving when your biggest indulgence was some junk food or treats?

Well, according to gastroenterologist Dr Jay Kuemmerle, your ‘hangover’ effect could be due to your gut trying to break down fat and sodium.According to Dr Kuemmerle, it can take 12 hours for your gut to break down fat, while large amounts of salt causes your gastrointestinal tract to draw water out of your body.So how can you beat the hungry hangover effects?

Think like it’s prosecco and start downing those glasses of water with your snack splurge and book yourself in for a nap. That bottle of water could help keep you hydrated and aid digestion, while the blanket adds brownie points in resting and relaxing your gut and body. headtopics.com

