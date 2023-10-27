Here’s why celebrities are calling for Cyntoia Brown’s release from prison

The sex trafficking victim was jailed in 2004 at the age of 16 after she shot and killed a man who had tried to pay her for sex.Brown maintains that she shot the man in self defence. She also detailed the emotionally and physically abusive relationship she experienced with a man named ‘ Cut Throat’, who she claims forced her into sex work when she was a teenager.

The case has gained traction recently due to Brown’s supporters and activists calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam to offer Brown clemency – an act of mercy provided by an executive member of government in the form of early intervention.Cyntoia was a CHILD who was DEFENDING herself from a 43 YEAR OLD MAN who was trying to SEXUALLY ASSAULT her. Gov. @governorbillhaslam can grant #CyntoiaBrown clemency before he leaves office January, 2019.

At the time, Rihanna commented that something was “horribly wrong” with a justice system that “enables these rapists.”Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story captured the attention of millions across the US, shedding light on the case that had been largely unheard of until then. headtopics.com

Birman said that he wanted to show audiences everything that was wrong with the child criminal justice system. “I wanted an audience to understand not only what happened to Cyntoia Brown as a kid but also see what she was up against in a system,” he said.

"If you see my documentary, you find out that Brown was at the tail end of three generations of violence against women."caused the law in Tennessee to be changed to ensure that people under the age of 18 could not be charged for sex work.

