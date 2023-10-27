Here’s who Jon Snow wants to end up on the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones

With a limited number of episodes left, we’re all asking one question – who will end up on the Iron Throne.

While one of the candidates, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, looks like a strong one, the actor himself has other ideas., Kit revealed that as the fight draws closer, it’s given him the opportunity to film with characters he hasn’t worked with yet.

He also went on the discuss his hopes for the end of the show, and the ultimate winner of the Game of Thrones. While the actor doesn’t yet know the outcome of that fight, he does have his own ideas about who he thinks deserves to end up on top.Yes, Jon Snow is all for a Lannister taking the thrown, saying that Tyrion is the “most worthy” of the seat.With just 13 episodes left before the show concludes, we don’t have long to wait until we see if Kit’s wish comes true. headtopics.com

