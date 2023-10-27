Here's What Team STELLAR Is Loving This Week

Halloween is right around the corner, and soon after comes Christmas. It can feel a little chaotic, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make time to stop and smell the roses (or the new D&G perfume!)

From incredible charity walks, to pearly white teeth and nostalgic sitcom set trips, we’ve got some special things to appreciate this week.Just messing, my poor brittle ankles wouldn’t be able for it. But one man who is more than capable is Cian Griffin (This Movember on November 6, to raise money for men’s mental health, Cian is taking to Street 66 to walk 15km in heels, engage in some panel discussions, and also give away a stunning under the desk treadmill worth €300.

Fans of the sitcom will love the intricate set design and all of the incredible details; like Phoebe’s pink bike, Joey and Chandler’s ceramic dog, and Rachel’s beef trifle. There’s even a copy of The Shining safely tucked away in Joey’s freezer. Gas. headtopics.com

Full of Easter eggs and with a packed merchandise siopa at the end, it’s a gorgeous evening activity for lovers of the show. Now I’m ready for a re-watch!So much so that I attended a Spotlight Oral Care Christmas event during the week and had the best time.

The soiree was to celebrate Spotlight’s new Boots Star Buy, a lovely teeth whitening kit, but the brand have recently just announced their latest sonic toothbrush, the Sonic Pro, too – their most powerful brush yet.I had been looking for a new, sensual fragrance for ages, but I couldn’t find anything that really made me melt; until Dolce&Gabanna Devotion. It’s got this bright, tantalising gourmand scent with notes of orange blossom, candied citrus and warm vanilla. Mmmm. headtopics.com

