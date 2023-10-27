Here’s The Reason Every Woman Should REALLY Head To The Gym (Thank Us Later)

While we all know the health benefits of a gym workout, the latest study will have you pulling out a sports bra and lacing up those runners in no time.
A new study has proven that women who frequently exercise become aroused more quickly, having an orgasm faster and more intensely. Forget the fact that regular exercise can build up your stamina, and make the act of sex last longer, researchers at the University of Texas found that females who push for the burn were dramatically more responsive to sexual stimuli.
In an experiment testing the link between rigorous exercise and sexual satisfaction, female participants were asked to ‘vigorously cycle’ for 20 minutes. They were then asked to watch a short porn film.Women’s Health: headtopics.com
“Cardiovascular exercise helps blood pump faster, and when you get excited, blood surges into the clitoral bulbs, making the entire region around the vagina responsive to pleasure.