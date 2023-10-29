Here’s the line up for tomorrow night’s The Late Late Show

Superstar Niall Horan will be on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show, speaking to Ryan about how the music industry has been affected by Covid shutdowns and what measures are being taken to keep it afloat.

Deirdre O’Kane, comedian and TV presenter, will then discuss changes in the comedy scene, and new challenges she and other Irish entertainers are facing. The show will also see Diarmuid Gavin, Anna Geary, Kevin Dundon, and Roisin Murphy all talk about some of their favourite businesses from the worlds of outdoor and gardening, sports and fitness, food and beverages, and homeware.

This week’s episode is also looking for local small-to-medium sized Irish businesses to get in touch and be in with a chance to have their company showcased on a special edition of the iconic show. The show will be dedicated to promoting Irish businesses across various sectors who have had to close their doors thanks to Covid-19 and resulting lockdown restrictions. headtopics.com

Ryan Tubridy said: “We are celebrating the local heroism of people who are making hampers for Christmas, or candles for local shops, people who are suppliers in their towns and villages. “These are the unsung warriors who keep Irish towns and villages alive in a way that hasn’t been recognised enough. That ends on Friday night. We are going to celebrate them, thank them, and hopefully, we are going help to keep them afloat in these difficult times.

