Here’s the first look at Corrie’s Tina O’Brien’s wedding dress and she looks class

Where would we honestly be without Sarah Platt shocking the nation via her teen pregnancy back in the early 2000s.Since then, O’Brien has pretty much remained a household name(ish), appearing most evenings as we settle down for another instalment of the Platt family having a rough old time of it while other characters do things in the background.

This time, however, it isn’t Sarah Platt that people are into, it’s O’Brien herself because she went and got married a few days ago – and she looked lovely.cover photo shows the newly weds and fellow Coronation Street actors Jack P Shepherd, Lucy Fallon, and Allison King having a nice old time of it in front of a decent floral display.

Another photo depicts O’Brien and Croft posing with their four-year-old son Beau and O’Brien’s 10-year-old daughter Scarlett, who she had with Ryan Thomas over a decade ago.O’Brien told OK! that she was “so excited to be finally getting married” and that the event felt like “a long time coming.” headtopics.com

“I was just so happy to see Adam, Beau and Scarlett all dressed up. In the run-up to the wedding, Beau had been going into nursery and marrying all the girls in his class! “All he talked about was us getting married. He got married to two girls one day. I don’t think his brides realised he was a bigamist!”

O’Brien and Croft married on New Year’s Eve in Manchester following a year and a half long engagement.By Anna MartinHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

Funeral for Tina Satchwell to take place in CorkThe funeral service for Tina Satchwell, whose body was found at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, more than six years after she was reported missing, is to take place later today. Read more ⮕

Fermoy community says goodbye to Tina Satchwell as funeral cortege passes through hometownMs Satchwell (45) had been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017 Read more ⮕

Aunt of Tina Satchwell pays tribute as friends say final goodbyeThe remains of Ms Satchwell, which were discovered inside a house in Youghal on October 12, were today brought by a hearse past her family home in Fermoy, Co Cork prior to a private funeral and cremation Read more ⮕

Tina Satchwell: Neighbours and friends pay last respects in CorkTina was reported missing in March 2017, and her body was found at her home two weeks ago Read more ⮕

Tina Satchwell's aunt says her life was cut short as loved ones say goodbyeThe remains of Ms Satchwell, which were discovered inside a house in Youghal on October 12, were today brought by a hearse past her family home in Fermoy, Co Cork prior to a private funeral and cremation Read more ⮕

EU ‘in touching distance’ of world’s first laws regulating artificial intelligenceArtificial Intelligence has been a key theme of 2023, with academics, actors and average citizens all expressing concerns about the disruption it will cause ... Read more ⮕