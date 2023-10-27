Here’s the first look at Corrie’s Tina O’Brien’s wedding dress and she looks class

Where would we honestly be without Sarah Platt shocking the nation via her teen pregnancy back in the early 2000s.Since then, O’Brien has pretty much remained a household name(ish), appearing most evenings as we settle down for another instalment of the Platt family having a rough old time of it while other characters do things in the background.
This time, however, it isn’t Sarah Platt that people are into, it’s O’Brien herself because she went and got married a few days ago – and she looked lovely.cover photo shows the newly weds and fellow Coronation Street actors Jack P Shepherd, Lucy Fallon, and Allison King having a nice old time of it in front of a decent floral display.
Another photo depicts O’Brien and Croft posing with their four-year-old son Beau and O’Brien’s 10-year-old daughter Scarlett, who she had with Ryan Thomas over a decade ago.O’Brien told OK! that she was “so excited to be finally getting married” and that the event felt like “a long time coming.” headtopics.com
“I was just so happy to see Adam, Beau and Scarlett all dressed up. In the run-up to the wedding, Beau had been going into nursery and marrying all the girls in his class! “All he talked about was us getting married. He got married to two girls one day. I don’t think his brides realised he was a bigamist!”
O'Brien and Croft married on New Year's Eve in Manchester following a year and a half long engagement.
