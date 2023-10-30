Here’s how to quickly ease the pain of a headache or migraine

Anyone who suffers from migraines can tell you that when the pain hits, lying in a dark room curled up in the foetal position seems like the only cure.

Medications and painkillers might alleviate some pain but by the time they’ve kicked in you’ve probably already experience the brunt of the pain. Thankfully the Comprehensive Headache Center have been conducting research and have discovered exciting news that will be welcomed by sufferers.

Dr. Rami Burstein, Academic Director of the Center has found that looking at a green light can massively reduce pain and other symptoms. “Although photophobia is not usually as incapacitating as headache pain itself, the inability to endure light can be disabling. headtopics.com

“More than 80 percent of migraine attacks are associated with and exacerbated by light sensitivity, leading many migraine sufferers to seek the comfort of darkness and isolate themselves from work, family and everyday activities.”

Thankfully the research has found that exposing migraine sufferers to a narrow band of green light significantly reduces photophobia and can reduce headache severity. Led by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre, the study discovered that green light can actually reduce the pain by about 20 percent.

