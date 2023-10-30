Here’s how Instagram is no stranger to the gender pay gap

It turns out women dominate the top 50 spots on the list of Instagram workout gurus, yet men are earning more.calculated the earnings of the top ‘fitstagrammers’ based on how much each would charge for social media posts and deals.Although 42 of the top ‘fitstagrammers’ are women, the highest earner is a male – none other than 31-year-old Joe Wicks or The Body Coach as he is known.

“Yet there’s a clear gender pay gap amongst the very highest earners because Joe Wicks is making three times as much as the highest ranked female on the list, even though she is number one and he is at 21.”The top earning female is 21-year-old Sommer Ray from Colorado, USA. With 16.9 million followers and usually receiving up to 500,000 likes on posts relating to beauty, food, energy drinks and hotels – she can earn around £20,000 per post.