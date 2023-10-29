Here’s Exactly How Many Friends You Need To Be Happy…

There’s nothing we love more than catching up with the girls of a weekend, so when we heard that research has revealed exactly how many friends you need in order to be happy, we just had to read more.

According to an evolutionary psychologist at the University of Oxford, the fifteen closest relationships to you – including family – are the most crucial in terms of both your physical and mental health.

Dr. Robin Dunbar also stated that if you have three to five “vital friendships”, in other words, people who you meet up with on a regular basis, you’ll be quite content. His research also revealed that the human brain cannot hold a close relationship with more than 150 people during your lifetime so don’t bother worrying about your friend count on Facebook lads, because as the doctor says, it just doesn’t really matter. headtopics.com

13 GIFs That Demonstrate Exactly How We Reacted To The Facebook MeltdownThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Here’s Exactly How To Choose The Perfect Lipstick ShadeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This is exactly what it takes to prep Chrissy Teigen for an eventThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Where did Halloween originate? Some say in Co RoscommonPreparations are underway across the country for Halloween, but where exactly did Samhain or Halloween originate? Some believe it all began in Co Roscommon. Read more ⮕

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Facts On Paper (Or So To Speak): International Women’s Day GraphicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕