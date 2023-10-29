Here is what is going to be coming to Netflix in January

We know,we know, Christmas hasn’t even passed yet so it feels awfully early to be talking about anything 2019-related.

But it’s that time once again: the one where we cast an eye on what movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix next month. Chances are you’re going to spending a lot more nights in the house in January than you did in December, so you might be glad of some new material to watch on the box.Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (1/1/2019)

In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter — and choose joy.This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. headtopics.com

Motor levy reduction to save motorists on average less than €6 annuallyMinister for Finance signs order halving levy on all motor policies to 1% from January 1st Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Australia head coachThe 63-year-old only signed a five-year contract in January. Read more ⮕

A selection of brilliant titles have just arrived on NetflixThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix have cancelled the Santa Clarita Diet after three seasonsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a magical and binge-worthy Halloween treatThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Unsurprisingly, the real Dirty John from the Netflix series looks far more haunted than Eric BanaHis mugshots are fairly wild. Read more ⮕