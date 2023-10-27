Here are the three positions you should avoid if you want to have an orgasm

When it comes to having sex and climaxing it’s sometimes more difficult for women then it is for men. It can come down to a number of reasons but health expert Kat Van Kirk, reckons it’s about the position.So, with that in mind, she has highlighted some positions that women should avoid if they want to have an orgasm.Kat says that while this can be very intimate and sensual, the clitoris gets no action with this postition.

She says, “This is a good position to find the best way to stimulate your G-spot. Your best bet is to have him use short, quick, consistent thrusts.”Kat says that due to your heights and the angle of penetration standing positions aren’t great for orgasms.

She suggests that you use a prop, like a chair, to help position yourself and find a good angle. She also advises that you spread your legs wider to allow the guy to wrap his arms around you to stimulate your clitoris. headtopics.com

Read more:

