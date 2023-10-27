Here are the stage times for Westlife’s Croke Park gig on Saturday

Yes, that’s right: the recently-reunited band will take to the stage at the Home of GAA on Friday and Saturday, for the final dates of the UK and Irish leg of theirSaturday,The gates are due to open at 5pm, with concert-goers advised to be there “in sufficient time” due to increased security measures.They will be followed by James Arthur at 6.50pm, before Westlife at 8.15pm.

If you’re heading along to either of Westlife’s two gigs this weekend, we’ve got all the rest of the information you need right here.. Including covers and encores, there are 19 tracks on the setlist – and it sounds like fans are in for a treat.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Here are all the stage times for Westlife’s Croke Park gigsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A monkey has escaped Fota Wildlife Park and is on the loose in CorkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Endangered species among 99 animal deaths at Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife ParkAn Amur tiger, two cheetahs, a male lion and a Rothschild's giraffe that broke its leg in a paddock were among the animals that died during 2022 Read more ⮕

Fota Wildlife Park asks for help naming three new Meerkat babiesFota Wildlife Park is asking the public for help naming the first Meerkat babies the park has welcomed in over a decade. Read more ⮕

Three meerkat babies born in Fota wildlife parkCo Cork wildlife park launch competition to name new Meerkat babies Read more ⮕

Gardaí investigate after woman pushing baby’s pram attacked in Dublin parkIt occurred on April 10. Read more ⮕