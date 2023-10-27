HEAD TOPICS

Here are the Netflix codes you need to unlock all of the Valentine’s Day movies

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

Nowadays, it feels like trying to choose what to watch on Netflix is one of the most difficult challenges for human beings.Maybe you’re planning a cosy night in with someone special, or getting your best pals together for a rom-com filled night.

Whatever your plans, we’ve got some good news: Netflix have a bunch of hidden romantic film genres – but they’re actually easy to find., and then you need to add the number code below to the end of that URL to access each category.

Read more:
Herdotie »

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too Read more ⮕

You’ll be able to play Football Manager on Netflix from next monthYou’ll be able to play Football Manager on Netflix from next month Read more ⮕

Prince Harry makes a dig at Royal Family in new Netflix seriesPrince Harry has made a dig at the Royal Family as his and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary hits Netflix. Read more ⮕

RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen will not be returning for a second season at NetflixThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix is creating a mini series about the Thai cave rescue missionNetflix is creating a very special new series about the Thai cave rescue of 2018. Read more ⮕

Netflix Orders Fourth Season of Orange is the New BlackThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕