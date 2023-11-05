Herbal Remedies to Boost Your Immune System in Winter

As we head into winter, it’s important to make sure you’re looking after yourself. Not just because of the dreaded Covid (which is still hanging about, unfortunately), but also the many other viruses, bacteria and bugs that are now back with a vengeance.

So what should you be taking in terms of herbal and home remedies to keep your immune system on high alert and reduce any lingering guilt about that “it’s not Covid” cough? A plant root, echinacea has long been considered an immune-boosting botanical, activating lymph function that aids immune response. It can also help to reduce the intensity and length of colds and winter ailments. A recent report from the NatPro Centre School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Trinity College Dublin states that there is “a substantial body of evidence to support the utility of echinacea… in the short-term prevention and management of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTIs)”. Ideally, it should be taken as a preventative measure in most cases and can be found as a tea or tincture, however,warming up bodies just in from the cold and is excellent at staving off winter ailments by stimulating circulation, immune response, and anti-bacterial agents. It really is a superfoo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.