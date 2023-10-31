Herbal cannabis worth €3.7m seized at Dublin Airport

The drugs had arrived in air cargo consignments from Canada and were destined for addresses in Dublin. The operation was a result of risk profiling with the assistance of detector dog Maggie, Revenue said.
Also on Thursday, 50 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1 million was seized by revenue officers based at Shannon Airport. The drugs were found in cargo consignments manifested as animal feed originating from Switzerland and were destined for an address in Limerick.Businesses or members of the public who may have information regarding drug smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.
Ireland Headlines
Around €8,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin.
