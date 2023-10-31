Herbal cannabis worth €3.7m seized at Dublin Airport

The drugs had arrived in air cargo consignments from Canada and were destined for addresses in Dublin. The operation was a result of risk profiling with the assistance of detector dog Maggie, Revenue said.

Also on Thursday, 50 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1 million was seized by revenue officers based at Shannon Airport. The drugs were found in cargo consignments manifested as animal feed originating from Switzerland and were destined for an address in Limerick.Businesses or members of the public who may have information regarding drug smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Editorial: High time to lift nonsensical limits on passenger numbers at Dublin AirportPolicy dictated by lobbyists and official faint-heartedness is bad policy

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Around €8k worth of fireworks seized in FinglasAround €8,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Man claims he was 'offering homeless services' while squatting in Dublin pubStephen Bedford, 37, has pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Picture This confirmed to headline Dublin’s New Year’s Eve FestivalJoining them will be the likes of Moncrieff and Lea Heart, so this will be a night you won't want to miss!

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Marathon organisers provide big update on how to enter 2024 raceThe 2023 marathon was a massive success despite the weather and organisers have released an update

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade issues firework warning ahead of Halloween nightGreg O’Dwyer, who is the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, insisted they’re not 'killjoys' and said he wants members of the public to have an 'enjoyable' but 'safe' night

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕