Her Loves: The Keyboard Bag – Jeremy Scott for Longchamp

Qwerty has never looked quite so stylish! We're lusting after the new Jeremy Scott for Longchamp creation, the Keyboard bag.

Absolutely perfect for ‘nerdy birds’ like us, we are loving this super cute Keyboard bag by Jeremy Scott for Longchamp.collaboration with French label Longchamp. Inspired by the digital world, this colourful creation should appeal to the many Irish ladies who spend hours of every day online.Not for wallflowers, the Keyboard will match pretty much any outfit, with red, yellow and green colours on one side of the bag and the other side a selection of purple and blue shades.

