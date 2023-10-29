Her Look of the Day: Kimberley Walsh Looks Pretty In Purple

Kimberley Walsh has selected an edit of fashion line Very’s SS14 collection and has been photographed wearing some of the pieces including this gorgeous purple dress.

Speaking about her edit, Kimberley said: ‘It has been so much fun selecting my favourite pieces for the edit. I wanted to choose glamorous and easy-to-wear pieces and include something for everyone and I think I’ve achieved that.’

The collection is released tomorrow (December 10) and the edit will be priced between £29 (€35) and £79 (€95).

