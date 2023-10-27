Her.ie On The Go: Aertv Pick Of The Day… Amber

Sick of missing programs because you’re on the train or you know, asleep? Well, don’t fret. Her.ie and Aertv App have come together to bring you our portable pick of the day, suitable to watch in bed late at night or when you’re on the move to and from work! Plus, Aertv ensures there will be no more fighting over the remote, you can watch TV when you want, where you want.

Our pick of the day comes to you from RTE1 and is a show that many have been tuning in for over the last few nights, the Irish four part series,Set in the Dublin suburbs, Amber tells the story of a couple whose child goes missing and their ongoing search for her over a two year period.

Directed by Thaddeus O Sullivan, Amber was actually a series which had been made a couple of years ago but has only just made it to Irish screens. Starring David Murray and Eva Birthistle, viewers have been trying to figure out what has happened to Amber and who was responsible for her disappearance. headtopics.com

