Her.ie Meets Marian Heffernan To Talk About Her Newborn Daughter and Missing The Sport

We’re used to seeing her on the running track but recently Marian Heffernan sat down with us for a chat about being an An Post Cycle Series ambassador and what she’s got planned for the year ahead.It’s in operation for the last six years. The sports council and An Post merged together and brought this initiative around the country so there’s going to be cycling from the 4th May to the 4th September. The first one is in Sligo and the last one is in Cork.

The 2014 An Post Cycle Series was launched by this year's ambassador's comedian PJ Gallagher, former Kerry football star Paul Galvin, athlete

