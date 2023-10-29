Her Girl Crush… Twelve Reasons We Love And Adore Meryl Streep

We love Meryl Streep. Who doesn’t? Everyone loves Meryl Streep. In fact, if you didn’t love Meryl Streep we would worry a little about your taste in, well, everything. Here are twelve reasons we love this Iron Lady.Streep has been nominated a whopping 17 times for the Oscar of which she won 3, 27 times for Golden Globes of which she won 8. That’s some career.
Before her marriage to sculptor Don Gummer, Streep lived with John Cazale, who played Fredo in the Godfather. Cazale died of cancer in 1978 but Streep remained dedicated to his last day. Pacino, who worked with the pair, commented: “I’ve hardly ever seen a person so devoted to someone who is falling away like John was. To see her in that act of love for this man was overwhelming.”10. She hasn’t earned a penny from The Iron Lady.