Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman in the forthcoming film

The English actor recently confirmed that he would reprise the superhero role. It was only a couple of months ago when Henry Cavill revealed he would be reprising his role as Superman - but now it appears that is not the case.

In a somewhat very embarrassing development for the English actor, it seems that the recent shake-up in DC Films - which also led to the binning of ’Wonder Woman 3’ - means that the studio is now looking for a younger actor to play the Man of Steel in the forthcoming film, which will be written by James Gunn. Cavill has made no secret of his desire to play Superman again and even had a cameo as the superhero at the end of ’Black Adam’ - but he took to Instagram to break the news to fans, and it seems like he is understandably miffed at the snub. Particularly since he reportedly walked away from hit series ’The Witcher’ to star in the new film. ’I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,’ he wrot

