Helen McEntee refuses to resign as Justice Minister

Helen McEntee has said she has not and will not resign following calls for her to step down as Justice Minister. It came after Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald called for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister McEntee to resign following the riots in Dublin.
The Dublin Central TD, who was speaking following the stabbing of three children and their carer at a school in her constituency and the subsequent riots in the city, said that she had "no confidence in how Dublin is being policed". "Sinn Féin has been highlighting the crisis in policing in Dublin city for a long time because we do not have enough Gardaí," she said. READ MORE: Dublin riots: Tánaiste reacts to Conor McGregor online comments - slamming people who 'incited hatred' "Let me say it plainly – people do not feel safe in Dublin city centre. "I do not say the following lightly, but it must be said. I have no confidence in how Dublin is being policed. "The people of this city have the right to be safe on their streets, in their homes and in their communitie
