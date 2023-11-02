Heineken Ireland axes Island’s Edge stout

The multinational giant’s Irish subsidiary launched Island’s Edge stout two years ago in the hope of attracting 18- to 35-year-old consumers and cutting into a market where Guinness has long held the number one spot.
The company would not comment but reports in recent months indicated that Island’s Edge had yet to find any favour with drinkers despite the marketing push.Flow of Dublin office deals slows to a trickle as higher interest rates take hold
But the brand failed to make a dent in the market despite a “heavy” investment in a bid to recruit younger drinkers to stout for the first time. Island’s Edge, aimed at 18-35 year-olds who did not traditionally drink stout, was developed after substantial product testing, with tea and basil extract introduced to the brewing process to reduce the bitter aftertaste often associated with stout and increase the sense of refreshment.
The initial launch campaign used the promotional slogan “unexpectedly refreshing”, while a subsequent campaign by the agency Publicis Dublin in 2022 bore the slogan “it’s better, not bitter”. Some sources suggested that last year’s 9 per cent increase in Heineken’s draught prices may have left some publicans unwilling to support the new product.
Both have launched extensive marketing campaigns in the past aimed carving out a greater share of the market for themselves, but neither came close to loosening Guinness’s stranglehold.
