Heavy Rainfall Expected in Parts of the Country

Up to 100mm of rainfall is expected in certain parts of the country over the next seven days, with the southwest set to be saturated again following recent flooding. Today will start brightly, with mist and fog clearing this morning, giving way to sunny spells in most areas. Enjoy it while it lasts, however, as heavy rain will move up from the south by this afternoon.

News of the wet week ahead comes as a number of weather stations in Dublin and the east coast recorded double the normal amount of rainfall last month. That pattern looks set to continue with a stubborn area of low pressure likely to remain off the northwest coast for the next three weeks. READ MORE: All of the cost of living changes coming into effect in April Two charts shared by weather expert, Alan O’Reilly, show parts of the southwest and west getting up to 100mm of rainfall over the next seven days, with much of the rest of the country in line for between 30mm and 50m

