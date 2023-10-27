Heartbreaking final texts from a pulse nightclubber to his mother have been revealed

Details are emerging about the mass shooting that took place around 3am this morning in Orlando. Gay nightclub, Pulse was targeted by a gunman.The death toll makes it the worst mass shooting in the history of the US.

Now text message between one of the club goers and his mother have been released. The terrifying exchange demonstrates the victims fear during his last moments.According to WFTV, the messages came from 30-year-old Eddie Justice and sent to his mother Mina Justice.“I’m gonna to die” read one chilling text.Danny Banks, special agent in charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement spoke today.

“Do we consider this an act of terrorism? Absolutely, we are investigating this from all parties’ perspective as an act of terrorism,” he said. “Whether that is domestic terrorist activity or an international one, that is something we will certainly get to the bottom of.”“There were so many (shots), at least 40,” he said. “I saw two guys and it was constant, like ‘pow, pow, pow’” he said. headtopics.com

