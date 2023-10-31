Hearing-impaired customer claims she was told ‘obscenely loud’ music was restaurant’s ‘vibe’

The complaints are “vehemently denied” by the restaurant’s operator, JFL Ltd, which denies any failure to reasonably accommodate Ms Brady and maintains it was never put properly on notice of the claim.
Ms Brady said she asked a waitress about turning down the music or being moved to another table, only for the restaurant host to tell her the music “couldn’t be turned down” because the volume was “set at that level to go with the vibe of the restaurant”.She later made contact with the restaurant by email and on social media, before posting a one-star online review she shared on her own Instagram page.
“Previously at 777 I didn’t find the music so loud that people couldn’t speak. In the circumstances, the music was obscenely loud, to the extent that the glass was shaking in the window,” the complainant said.“They didn’t care that I existed. People with disabilities, or marginalised communities don’t fit their vibe and aren’t welcome in their establishment,” she said.
Cross-examining the complainant, the respondent’s solicitor, Ms Loughnane, put it to her that the party of five paid for six cocktails, seven beers and food over the course of a two-hour sitting.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕