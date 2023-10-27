HealthBeacon plans to file for examinership at High Court

HealthBeacon is planning to petition the High Court on Friday to have an interim examiner appointed to the embattled Dublin-listed medical technology company as it runs out of cash, according to sources.
The sources declined to identify the investor. HealthBeacon’s Florida-based interim chief executive Rebecca Shanahan, who was appointed a month ago after the company’s co-founder Jim Joyce was ousted from the top executive position by the board, has a wide range of US venture capital contacts.Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictions
However, its market capitalisation had collapsed to €1.18 million by October 13th, when its shares were suspended. While the company has been successful in striking major distribution deals with US speciality pharma groups, it has been caught out by the red tape involved in rolling them out. Its current timelines are running up to nine months behind previous estimates. headtopics.com
Sources said earlier this month that HealthBeacon had attracted parties interested in making an investment in the company or an outright purchase, at a time when Grant Thornton, which is also HealthBeacon’s auditor, was advising on restructuring options, including the possibility of an examinership petition.