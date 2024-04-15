Health Insurer to End Workhorse Plan

The reality is that anyone who doesn’t shop around for better value health insurance every three years or so is paying over the odds. Photograph: iStockIt is indeed. After decades as the workhorse of Irish health insurance, the plan many people would have grown up with will vanish from May 1st.
Health Plus Extra was priced at €2,951 per adult in April 2023 climbing to €3,169 last October and to €3,400 last month. That is a cumulative increase of €449 in less than a year A retired couple who decided to renew on the Health Plus Extra scheme from March 2024 would have to pay almost €900 extra to cover the cost.An alternative will be offered by the VHI to those affected but people should take the opportunity to get the best value and resist the urge to auto-renew on whatever is offered.
VHI to Retire Popular Health Insurance PlansVHI, the insurer, is discontinuing several popular health insurance plans, forcing policy holders to choose new policies. The plans being retired include Health Plus Extra, Health Plus Access, Health Plus Excess, and Health Access. This decision will impact thousands of VHI members, especially older members who rely on these plans for full coverage of major orthopedic and ophthalmic procedures.
