“He Was Like, You B*****d” Matt Damon Reveals Brad Pitt Is Insanely Jealous Of Him

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Matt Damon revealed that Brad Pitt is insanely jealous of his life and the fact that he is married to a “civilian.”
The Bourne star claimed that the press are not that bothered with him as he lives a normal life and is married to his former barmaid wife, Luciana for 18 years, with whom he has three daughters and a stepdaughter.
‘If you can control the celebrity side of celebrity, then it’s worth it. I look at Brad—and I have for years – and when I’m with him I see the intensity of that other side of it,’ explained Damon. ‘I remember telling him that I walk my kids to school, and his face just fell. He was very kind, but he was like, “You b******”. Because he should be able to do that, too. And he can’t.’ headtopics.com
The actor confirmed that life was easier due to the fact that he wasn’t married to a celebrity or a big actress. He continued: ‘They can try to stake me out, but they’re always going to get the same story – middle-aged married guy with four kids. So as long as that narrative doesn’t change too much, there’s no appetite for it.’Beauty TrendVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident