HEAD TOPICS

“He Was Like, You B*****d” Matt Damon Reveals Brad Pitt Is Insanely Jealous Of Him

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Matt Damon revealed that Brad Pitt is insanely jealous of his life and the fact that he is married to a “civilian.”

The Bourne star claimed that the press are not that bothered with him as he lives a normal life and is married to his former barmaid wife, Luciana for 18 years, with whom he has three daughters and a stepdaughter.

‘If you can control the celebrity side of celebrity, then it’s worth it. I look at Brad—and I have for years – and when I’m with him I see the intensity of that other side of it,’ explained Damon. ‘I remember telling him that I walk my kids to school, and his face just fell. He was very kind, but he was like, “You b******”. Because he should be able to do that, too. And he can’t.’ headtopics.com

The actor confirmed that life was easier due to the fact that he wasn’t married to a celebrity or a big actress. He continued: ‘They can try to stake me out, but they’re always going to get the same story – middle-aged married guy with four kids. So as long as that narrative doesn’t change too much, there’s no appetite for it.’Beauty TrendVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Read more:
Herdotie »

– Survey Shows Men Struggle More Than Women with Work-Life BalanceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: Who Should Be Honoured In The New Irish Women's Museum?There's been talk of a brand new National Women's Museum to honour wonderful Irish women. The idea is to highlight the achievements of women in Ireland from ... Read more ⮕

Morgan Freeman responds after women come forward with sexual harassment claimsEight women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and harassment on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Alex Miller reveals he’s dating four women and erm, OKThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish Women in Business: Niamh Martin of NIMA BrushThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Guy tries to date six women in one night, it backfires hilariouslyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕