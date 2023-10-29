“He’s Adorable”: Scrubs Star Names Baby Boy

“Yesterday @caceecobb and I welcomed the most amazing little boy into our lives! Oh Happy Day!!” the actor tweeted after the birth of his son.

“I have never enjoyed being sh*t on so much before in my life,” Cobb jokingly exclaimed on Twitter.celeb dressJames Middleton reveals the name of his first childAmy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement postVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Snaps As She Meets Her Godchild For The First TimeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Watch: Grandad and Grandson Team Up and Send Irish Pumpkin to Space in Adorable VideoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actress Jenna Fischer Shares Adorable Snap of Daughter HarperThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Star Power: The billion dollar business of endorsementsCelebrity endorsements are hundreds of years old – but while they used to spark accusations of 'selling out', the age of the influencer seems to have made them more acceptable than ever, writes Adam Maguire. Read more ⮕

Beyoncé’s rep is RAGING over rumours about the pregnant starThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕