Have a Mighty Monday – 8 Ways Make The Most of That Extra Day Off

So Sunday evening has rolled around again, but thanks to the bonus day off that comes with a Bank Holiday Weekend, there’s no need to have that horrible ‘Glenroe’ feeling that has stuck with us since childhood. The extra day will be gone before you know it though, so why not make the most of it with some of these suggestions.
A blanket, a bottle and a feast fit for kings but made for a fiver, sure who could say no?Be honest, how big is your current ‘Must Read’ pile? If like many of us you keep meaning to get around to a stack of novels but never really find the time until you’re getting on a plane somewhere, read today. Skip the housework and sit down with some music playing, outside, if the sun stays around, and get lost in a fictional world for an hour or two.
