Hat-trick hero Moylan scores late winner as Shelbourne edge UCD

JACK MOYLAN SCORED a dramatic late winner to complete his second hat-trick of the season to keep Shelbourne’s quest for Europe very much alive.

But Damien Duff’s side were far from their best as they laboured to victory over relegated UCD at Tolka Park. Though Shelbourne enjoyed plenty of the possession, it took a route one attack to deliver the lead on 20 minutes.

Paddy Barrett’s ball over the top was controlled by Moylan before he was tugged back by Eanna Clancy to win a penalty which he duly converted. Advertisement Bryan Keane / INPHO Shelbourne's Will Jarvis and Jack Keaney of UCD. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHOMark Coyle first cleared an Adam Wells shot just in front of the Shels goal before Moylan brought a parry save from Moore at the other end. headtopics.com

The UCD keeper quickly saw further action, batting away Coyle’s shot from distance before Will Jarvis brought a somewhat subdued crowd to voice in first half stoppage time with a marauding run and shot that arrowed inches over Moore’s crossbar.

The home crowd were then silenced within four minutes of the restart when UCD punished a goalkeeping mistake to equalise. Harry Fisk, on his debut for Conor Kearns who was ill during the week, miscued a Jarvis back pass that bobbled on the uneven pitch as he tried to find Barrett.A below par Shelbourne needed inspiration from somewhere and Jarvis provided it as they regained the lead on 62 minutes when the Hull loanee’s run was halted by Adam Verdon to concede a second spot kick.Bryan Keane / INPHO Moylan celebrates with supporters after the game. headtopics.com

Shelbourne: Fisk; Cabral (Caffrey, 63), Molloy, Barrett, Griffin (T. Wilson, 63); Lunney, Coyle; Farrell, Wood (Arubi, 88), Jarvis (Ledwidge, 76); Moylan.

