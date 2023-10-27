Harry Styles to headline Slane Castle in 2023

Harry Styles, man of the hour, is having a major moment right now, given the sheer supernova level of his fame and the numbers he racks up on streaming services.

The man is a superstar, and a superstar needs the biggest of gigs, right? He’s a very in-demand live draw in Ireland, having sold out the Aviva Stadium recently, something he easily could have done twice over.

And so it’s no major shock but still very interesting to learn that Styles will headline Ireland’s fabled Slane Castle on Saturday 10 June, 2023. Tickets for the Slane Castle gig are priced from €97.10 inclusive of booking fee and will go on sale to the public on Friday, 2 September at 10am via Ticketmaster and usual outlets nationwide.Mark it down – this will be one of the biggest gigs in Ireland in all of 2023. headtopics.com

It really has been quite the week for Mr Styles. First, he did an interview in which he made a rash generalisation of the depiction of gay sex in cinema, claiming that his upcoming film My Policeman will be a tender and loving affair where other such projects have failed, apparently.

A new clip from Olivia Wilde’s DON’T WORRY DARLING featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh has been releasedBy Kat O'ConnorFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningGiovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly revealed after shock departureLucy Kennedy is back with a bang after moving in with Corrie legend Simon GregsonITV releases trailer for ‘I’m A Celeb’ 2023 as line-up speculation... headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Harry Styles stops Dublin gig twice after safety concernsFans were out in full force last night to head to see Harry Styles in the Aviva Stadium, but it didn't go without some scary moments. Read more ⮕

A very deep look at the important metaphors in Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ videoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted at Harry Styles concertA police investigation is now underway after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert in Manchester. Read more ⮕

This gorgeous castle and gardens in Co. Down sounds like the perfect day outThis gorgeous castle and gardens in Co. Down sounds like the perfect family day out Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift’s New Music Video And The Five Not-So-Subtle References To Ex Harry StylesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meghan’s dad responds to Prince Harry’s comments about her family lifeMeghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Jnr, has responded to Prince Harry's remark that the royal family is 'the family I suppose that she's never had.' Read more ⮕