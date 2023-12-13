Harry Kane's flick reminds Manchester United of their lack of poise and class

ONE SIMPLE, DEFT flick of the outside of his boot is all it took for Harry Kane to remind Manchester United of the poise and class they no longer possess. Kingsley Coman was the beneficiary, receiving the tidy pass from the new Bayern Munich talisman amid a scramble on the edge of the box. The France international smashed home from close range to end United’s slim Champions League hopes in the 70th minute of a contest they did just enough in to dangle on the ropes.

Then Kane provided the knockout piece of play. How different it might have been had Kane, United boss Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target for a forward last summer, ended up at Old Trafford instead of Bavaria. The United hierarchy didn’t deem it a worthwhile exercise to try and pry the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur skipper away from north London. They opted instead to play the long game with Rasmus Hojlund. He is a decade younger but a night like this for both men just illustrates how much work the callow Dane still has to d





